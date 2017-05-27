Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a GBX 4,150 ($53.99) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,130 ($53.73) to GBX 4,070 ($52.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,350 ($56.59) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.35) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.13) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.54) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,157.86 ($54.09).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) traded up 0.63% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3680.50. 1,206,410 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,756.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,675.17. The stock’s market cap is GBX 35.12 billion. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,154.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.85 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

Imperial Brands PLC Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

