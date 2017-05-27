Immuron Ltd (warrants) Prices IPO at $0.01 Per Share (IMRNW)

Immuron Ltd (warrants) (IMRNW) plans to raise $4,000 in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, May 31st. The company plans to issue 400,000 shares at $0.01 per share.

In the last 12 months, Immuron Ltd (warrants) generated $900,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $5.8 million. Immuron Ltd (warrants) has a market cap of $66.7 million.

Joseph Gunnar and Rodman & Renshaw (a unit of H.C. Wainwright & Co.) served as the underwriters for the IPO and WallachBeth Capital, LLC was co-manager.

Immuron Ltd (warrants) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: A public offering: “Our ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol “IMC.” On May 19, 2017, the closing price of our ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange was AUD$0.53 per ordinary share, equivalent to $15.74 per ADS based on an exchange rate of AUD$1.00 to $0.7426 (as published by the Reserve Bank of Australia as of May 19, 2017). We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a novel class of immunomodulator polyclonal antibodies to treat liver diseases, infectious diseases and other immune-mediated diseases, such as colitis. Our lead product candidate, IMM-124E, is a proprietary immunomodulator agent targeted at GI immune mediated diseases including fatty-liver diseases. “.

Immuron Ltd (warrants) was founded in 1994 and has 8 employees. The company is located at Suite 1, 1233 High Street, Armadale, Victoria, Australia 3143 and can be reached via phone at +61 (0)3 9824 5254 or on the web at https://www.immuron.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Ltd (warrants) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron Ltd (warrants) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.