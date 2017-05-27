Ilika plc (IKA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Ilika plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) remained flat at GBX 40.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 18,746 shares of the stock traded hands. Ilika plc has a 52-week low of GBX 39.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 63.47. The stock’s market cap is GBX 26.86 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.44.

About Ilika plc

Ilika plc is the holding company. The Company is engaged in the production, design and development of high throughput methods of material synthesis, characterization and screening. It has developed solid-state battery technology to meet the demands of the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company has materials development programs addressing a range of applications, including the solid-state battery, aerospace alloys and electronic materials.

