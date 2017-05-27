Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Ignyta Inc (RXDX) a $15.00 Price Target

Ignyta Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) has been assigned a $15.00 target price by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ignyta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ignyta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded down 2.13% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,475 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. Ignyta has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s market capitalization is $288.67 million.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts predict that Ignyta will post ($2.71) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ignyta during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Ignyta during the first quarter worth $201,000. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Ignyta during the first quarter worth $2,881,000. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyta during the first quarter worth $8,818,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ignyta by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

