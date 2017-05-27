Ibstock plc (IBST) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) in a research note published on Friday, May 12th. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($4.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBST. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ibstock plc in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on shares of Ibstock plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of Ibstock plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Ibstock plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Ibstock plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 247.50 ($3.22).

Get Ibstock plc alerts:

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) traded down 2.16% on Friday, reaching GBX 235.80. 895,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.79. The firm’s market cap is GBX 958.10 million. Ibstock plc has a 12-month low of GBX 113.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 242.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/ibstock-plc-ibst-research-coverage-started-at-berenberg-bank-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Ibstock plc’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

In other Ibstock plc news, insider Justin Read bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,318.85).

Ibstock plc Company Profile

Ibstock plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of clay bricks and concrete products. The Company’s segments are the UK and the US. The Company’s principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete products and concrete rail products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.