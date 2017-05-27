N Brown Group plc (BWNG) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC Holdings plc

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. The firm presently has a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 215 ($2.80). HSBC Holdings plc’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWNG. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) target price on shares of N Brown Group plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of N Brown Group plc in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on shares of N Brown Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 233.57 ($3.04).

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) traded down 0.18% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 278.25. 866,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 219.23. N Brown Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 159.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 286.75. The company’s market cap is GBX 786.87 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from N Brown Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

About N Brown Group plc

N Brown Group plc is a digital specialist fit fashion retailer. The Company offers customers a range of products in clothing, footwear and home wares. The Company is a multichannel retailer. It operates through the Home Shopping segment. Its power brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo. JD Williams is a department store concept offering style for 50-plus customers and their families.

