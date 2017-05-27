Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWNK. CL King started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $19.00 price target on Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 698,887 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.64 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $17.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gores Sponsor Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $15,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $9,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 521,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,519.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 73.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,404,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,854,000 after buying an additional 5,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 834.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after buying an additional 3,810,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 180.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,871,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 2,493,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,586,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

