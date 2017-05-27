Home Depot Inc (HD) Given a $166.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has been assigned a $166.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Home Depot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $163.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.97.

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) traded down 1.00% on Monday, reaching $154.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,660 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.03. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot also saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 54,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average daily volume of 15,382 call options.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $23.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post $7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 31,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $4,856,727.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,328.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 90,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $14,214,738.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,643,711.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $20,167,386 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 114.1% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

