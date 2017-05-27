Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 825

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 750 ($9.76) to GBX 825 ($10.73) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.82) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 760 ($9.89) to GBX 770 ($10.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 777.40 ($10.11).

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 749.50. 6,832 shares of the company were exchanged. Hilton Food Group plc has a one year low of GBX 486.25 and a one year high of GBX 780.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 551.27 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 740.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 659.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group plc’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.89%.

In other Hilton Food Group plc news, insider Nigel Majewski sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £14,154.20 ($18,413.17).

Hilton Food Group plc Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

