Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “Hercules Capital’s shares have significantly underperformed the Zacks categorized Small Business Investment Companies & Commercial industry, over the last three months. The company’s first-quarter 2017 earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate, owing to a rise in expenses. We expect elevated costs from its efforts to improve originations to hurt bottom-line growth in the near term. While the company is likely to witness growing demand for customized financing, based on the market optimism for public equities and an improving economic environment, threat of concentration risk and stricter regulations continue to be the major concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wunderlich reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 493,865 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 386,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,303,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after buying an additional 485,745 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

