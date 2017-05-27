Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) PT Set at $33.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America Inc alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) traded down 1.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. 1,212,195 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post $0.34 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/healthcare-trust-of-america-inc-hta-pt-set-at-33-00-by-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.81%.

In other news, Director Warren D. Fix acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $88,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Henson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,657.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth $907,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5,304.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 3,540,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 3,475,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,243,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,565,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.