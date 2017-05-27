Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hawaiian Holdings worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) traded down 1.97% on Friday, hitting $49.75. 637,067 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $614.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post $5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Hawaiian Holdings news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,072.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald Anderson-Lehman sold 29,408 shares of Hawaiian Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,617,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,408 shares of company stock worth $4,865,425. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian Holdings

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

