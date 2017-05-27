Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Electric Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) traded down 0.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 171,138 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $591.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

