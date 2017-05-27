Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beaufort Securities

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Beaufort Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) target price on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.04) target price on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 247 ($3.21) to GBX 276 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price target on shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC from GBX 248 ($3.23) to GBX 253 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.77) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.78 ($3.51).

Get Hastings Group Hldg PLC alerts:

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) traded down 0.41% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 317.20. 647,251 shares of the company traded hands. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 162.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 323.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 249.54. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.08 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hastings Group Hldg PLC’s previous dividend of $3.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/hastings-group-hldg-plc-hstg-receives-buy-rating-from-beaufort-securities-updated-updated.html.

About Hastings Group Hldg PLC

Hastings Group Holdings plc, formerly Hastings Group Holdings Limited, is a holding company. The Company provides general insurance. Its segments include Underwriting, Retail and Corporate. The Underwriting segment includes underwriting business based in Gibraltar. The Underwriting segment includes its subsidiaries, Advantage Insurance Company Limited (AICL), which is engaged in underwriting general insurance, primarily private car insurance in the United Kingdom, and Conquest House Limited, which owns property utilized by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group Hldg PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.