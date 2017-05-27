Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “With an extensive portfolio of well-known brands, Hain Celestial offers investors one of the strongest growth profiles in the industry. Acquisitions have been a key part of the company’s strategy to build market share. However, Hain Celestial has underperformed the industry in the past one year. With the gradual increase in the number of companies expanding their presence in the natural & organic food business, competition is likely to be stiff and may hurt Hain Celestial’s top line. Further, due to internal evaluation, the company delayed the release of its fourth-quarter results and subsequent filings. After review, the Audit Committee did not find any proof of deliberate wrongdoing related to the financial results. However, the recent commencement of SEC investigation has spelled fresh trouble for the stock.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAIN. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $45.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Vetr cut Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $38.62 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.97.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 1,087,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $56.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

