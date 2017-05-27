Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Televisa SAB earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) traded up 0.96% on Friday, hitting $25.14. 2,084,211 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Grupo Televisa SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $28.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

