Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT) Given “corporate” Rating at N+1 Singer

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at N+1 Singer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares. Gresham Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 88.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 169.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 108.52 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.19.

Gresham Technologies PLC Company Profile

Gresham Technologies Plc, formerly Gresham Computing plc, is a software and services company. The Company is engaged in specializing in real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions. Its segments include Clareti Solutions, which supplies solutions to the finance and banking markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America, and Other Solutions, which supplies a range of solutions to enterprise level customers in a range of end markets.

