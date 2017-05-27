Positive News Coverage Likely to Affect Greif (GEF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Greif (NYSE:GEF) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greif earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Greif Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) traded up 0.91% on Friday, hitting $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 118,802 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Greif has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.04 million. Greif had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/greif-gef-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-44-updated.html.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.