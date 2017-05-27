The Sage Group plc (SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.19) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGE. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on The Sage Group plc from GBX 640 ($8.33) to GBX 660 ($8.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.95) target price on shares of The Sage Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on The Sage Group plc from GBX 615 ($8.00) to GBX 650 ($8.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group plc to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.46) to GBX 585 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.15) price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 675.53 ($8.79).

Get The Sage Group plc alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) traded down 0.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 713.50. 1,887,939 shares of the company were exchanged. The Sage Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 573.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 807.49. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.70 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 677.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/goldman-sachs-group-inc-reiterates-buy-rating-for-the-sage-group-plc-sge-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 5.22 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

About The Sage Group plc

The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated accounting, payroll and payments solutions. The Company also provides the option of solutions hosted locally and accessed on-premise. The Company’s segments include Europe, which consists of France, the United Kingdom and the Ireland, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal and Sagepay; North America, which consists of the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Brazil, Africa, Australia, the Middle East and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.