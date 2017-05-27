The Sage Group plc (SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) in a research note released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.19) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGE. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price objective on The Sage Group plc from GBX 640 ($8.33) to GBX 660 ($8.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.95) target price on shares of The Sage Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on The Sage Group plc from GBX 615 ($8.00) to GBX 650 ($8.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group plc to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.46) to GBX 585 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.15) price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 675.53 ($8.79).
Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) traded down 0.07% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 713.50. 1,887,939 shares of the company were exchanged. The Sage Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 573.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 807.49. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.70 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 677.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.48.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 5.22 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
About The Sage Group plc
The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated accounting, payroll and payments solutions. The Company also provides the option of solutions hosted locally and accessed on-premise. The Company’s segments include Europe, which consists of France, the United Kingdom and the Ireland, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal and Sagepay; North America, which consists of the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Brazil, Africa, Australia, the Middle East and Asia.
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.