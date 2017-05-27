Barbara J. Rechterman Sells 35,000 Shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $1,385,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) traded up 1.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 1,490,033 shares of the stock traded hands. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.86 billion.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Godaddy had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $489.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 215.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

