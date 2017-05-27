Robert R. Parsons Sells 8,015,760 Shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Robert R. Parsons sold 8,015,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $300,110,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) traded up 1.76% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 1,490,033 shares of the stock traded hands. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The firm’s market cap is $3.86 billion.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $489.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.77 million. Godaddy had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $15,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter worth about $58,445,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

