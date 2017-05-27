Global Self Storage Inc (SELF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) traded up 1.838% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.041. 14,105 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $38.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $5.96.

In related news, insider Corp Tuxis bought 211,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,408.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,552.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc, formerly Self Storage Group, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of self-storage facilities. Its self-storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers.

