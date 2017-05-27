State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.723 Million Stake in Gigamon Inc (GIMO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,881 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.75% of Gigamon worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIMO. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in Gigamon by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,239,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,003,000 after buying an additional 1,176,397 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gigamon during the third quarter worth approximately $47,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Gigamon by 80.2% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,345,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 598,600 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gigamon by 116.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 449,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Gigamon by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 417,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 573,219 shares. Gigamon Inc has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Gigamon had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gigamon Inc will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIMO shares. Bank of America Corp downgraded Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded Gigamon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gigamon in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Gigamon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

In other Gigamon news, insider Paul B. Shinn sold 3,185 shares of Gigamon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $123,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,388.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dario Zamarian bought 5,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $199,995.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,970.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 198,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gigamon

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

