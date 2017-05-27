General Motors Company (GM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Motors Company earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,813,681 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $38.55. General Motors Company also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 17,186 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,808 put options.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $41.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 billion. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post $6.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $29.00 price target on General Motors Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Vetr raised General Motors Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.41 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on General Motors Company from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

In other news, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 46,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,526,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $90,379.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,750.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,263 shares of company stock worth $4,299,054 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors Company

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

