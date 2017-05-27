Gemfields PLC (GEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) in a research note published on Friday, May 12th. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEM. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price (down from GBX 110 ($1.43)) on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of Gemfields PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Panmure Gordon reiterated an under review rating on shares of Gemfields PLC in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Gemfields PLC from GBX 93 ($1.21) to GBX 83 ($1.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 77.75 ($1.01).

Shares of Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) traded up 2.96% on Friday, reaching GBX 34.75. 812,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.43. The firm’s market cap is GBX 189.72 million. Gemfields PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 31.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 57.50.

Gemfields PLC Company Profile

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

