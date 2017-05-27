GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.42 Million

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report sales of $60.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.1 million to $61.83 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $49.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.31 million to $255.2 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $249.19 million to $331.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOP. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on GasLog Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 363,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) traded up 2.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 135,954 shares. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company’s fleet consists of 9 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter.

