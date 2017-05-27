FY2017 EPS Estimates for Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR) Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (TSE:AAR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

