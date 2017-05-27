Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday. Clarus Securities analyst R. Pare now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

Get Pine Cliff Energy Ltd alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.05 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-pine-cliff-energy-ltd-pne-reduced-by-analyst-updated.html.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) opened at 0.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm’s market cap is $251.80 million.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$48,990.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 486,400 shares of company stock worth $372,676.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (Pine Cliff) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). It is also involved in the exploration for precious metals through its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.