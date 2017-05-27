FY2017 EPS Estimates for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (AQXP) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.24) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 17,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $340.80 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 232,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting the Src Homology 2 (SH2)-containing inositol-5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, which is a regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway.

