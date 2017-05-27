FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Issued By Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark cut their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.67.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 45.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

