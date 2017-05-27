FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.06.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) opened at 10.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. It finances other life sciences companies in Canada and internationally.

