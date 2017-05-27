FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Hologic, Inc. Issued By William Blair (HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $715.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Sunday. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded down 1.1011% on Monday, hitting $42.9617. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952,019 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.4040 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 27,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $459,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 9,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $446,009.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,761.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,476 shares of company stock worth $4,146,707 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

