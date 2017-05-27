Short Interest in Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Decreases By 0.4%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,175,577 shares, a decline of 0.4% from the April 13th total of 257,295,329 shares. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,241,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) traded down 2.21% on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,484,487 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company’s market cap is $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Frontier Communications Corp’s dividend payout ratio is -77.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTR shares. Vetr raised Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.09 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc raised Frontier Communications Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Corp from $2.30 to $4.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Frontier Communications Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.65 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 46,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp by 5.8% in the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 50,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corp Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

