Fresnillo Plc (FRES) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) in a research note released on Tuesday, May 2nd. They currently have a GBX 1,830 ($23.81) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc from GBX 1,760 ($22.90) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.96) to GBX 1,120 ($14.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Fresnillo Plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc from GBX 1,600 ($20.81) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) target price on shares of Fresnillo Plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,434.50 ($18.66).

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1581.00. 766,048 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,530.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,422.55. Fresnillo Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 993.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,057.21. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 11.65 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a €0.22 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Fresnillo Plc’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Fresnillo Plc Company Profile

Fresnillo plc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the mining and beneficiation of non-ferrous minerals, and the sale of related production. The primary contents of this production include silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company has six operating mines: Fresnillo, located in the State of Zacatecas, which is primary silver mine; Saucito, located in the State of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine; Cienega, located in the State of Durango, an underground gold mine, including the San Ramon satellite mine; Herradura, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine; Soledad-Dipolos mine, located in the State of Sonora, a surface gold mine, and Noche Buena, located in State of Sonora, a surface gold mine.

