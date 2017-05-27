Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.48

News stories about Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Financial Network earned a news sentiment score of 0.48 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) traded down 0.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,787 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The company has a market cap of $519.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In other news, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $36,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $642,048 over the last ninety days. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

