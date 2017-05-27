Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fox Factory Holding Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 153,069 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $106.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post $1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory Holding Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In other news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 11,878 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $392,092.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Diversified Hold Compass sold 5,108,718 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $136,147,334.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,761,646 shares of company stock worth $154,627,444. Insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

