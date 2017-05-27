FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FMC Corp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in FMC Corp by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in FMC Corp by 522.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 259,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 218,004 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FMC Corp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FMC Corp during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) traded down 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 685,195 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.02.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. FMC Corp had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $596 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.50 million. Analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FMC Corp’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on FMC Corp from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Longbow Research raised FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of FMC Corp in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on FMC Corp from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.16.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 11,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $860,368.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 14,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,303.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,792 shares of company stock worth $2,155,624 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC Corp

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

