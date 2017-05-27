Fly Leasing (FLY) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fly Leasing earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 60 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fly Leasing in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) traded down 0.31% on Friday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,866 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company’s market cap is $417.38 million. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $79.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Limited is engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft, which it leases under multi-year contracts to a range of airlines throughout the world. The Company primarily acquires aircraft by entering into purchase and leaseback transactions with airlines for new aircraft; purchasing portfolios, which consists of aircraft of various types and ages, and acquiring individual aircraft.

