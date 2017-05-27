Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.64.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) traded down 0.73% on Monday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,932 shares. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/fluor-co-new-flr-price-target-cut-to-52-00-updated.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $428,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,612.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.