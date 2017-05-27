FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Stake Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 427,317 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 366.8% in the third quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 64,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,162,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,253,000 after buying an additional 694,460 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. during the third quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 223,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,868 shares. The firm’s market cap is $12.83 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. FirstEnergy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. FirstEnergy Corp.’s payout ratio is -100.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FirstEnergy Corp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Vetr cut FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded FirstEnergy Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

