First Republic Bank’s (FRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.62.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded down 0.64% on Monday, hitting $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 375,953 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 285,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,122,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,558,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

