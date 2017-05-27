First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,260.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 107,477 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 404,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after buying an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $8,818,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Co alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) traded down 0.37% on Friday, hitting $78.05. 2,238,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. Eli Lilly and Co has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/first-mercantile-trust-co-lowers-stake-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.44 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $17,780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,690,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,570,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,598.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.