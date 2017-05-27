First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.34

Media stories about First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 13 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) remained flat at $25.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171,993 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.80.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In related news, insider Paul C. Silva sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $47,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $56,730.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses include commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing.

