Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,777,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 77,390 shares during the last quarter. Geduld E E boosted its position in Micron Technology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Geduld E E now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology Inc. alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,784,830 shares. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. Micron Technology also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 18,288 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 7,904 call options.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/first-dallas-securities-inc-decreases-position-in-micron-technology-inc-mu-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Standpoint Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a “fair value” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

In related news, VP Brian Shirley sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $2,522,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 376,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,291.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $753,513.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,382.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,380 shares of company stock worth $6,547,444. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.