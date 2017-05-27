FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 38,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $1,070,217.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,345,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,682,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) traded up 0.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,079 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s market cap is $1.91 billion.

Get FibroGen Inc alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post ($1.81) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FibroGen Inc (FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff Sells 38,636 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/fibrogen-inc-fgen-ceo-thomas-b-neff-sells-38636-shares-updated.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Airain ltd bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is roxadustat (FG-4592). It is also engaged in developing products, such as FG-6874, FG-3019 and FG-5200.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.