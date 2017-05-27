FCA Corp TX Has $379,000 Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

FCA Corp TX continued to hold its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,226,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,606,000 after buying an additional 122,583 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.1% in the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) traded down 1.32% during trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 868,534 shares of the stock traded hands. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $263 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post $2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $97,773.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,590 in the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

