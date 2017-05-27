Vocera Communications (VCRA) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.25

Press coverage about Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vocera Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 123,025 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $741.66 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $26.67.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 34,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $876,976.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,522.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,673 shares of company stock worth $6,195,911 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

