SBA Communications (SBAC) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SBA Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Guggenheim upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on SBA Communications from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 665,807 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 282.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $95.66 and a 12-month high of $137.03.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.48. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 94,289 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $12,612,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,124 shares in the company, valued at $44,023,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 3,475 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $460,576.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,379.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,827 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,209 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

