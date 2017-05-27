Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steven Madden earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the textile maker an impact score of 42 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Steven Madden Ltd. alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) traded up 2.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. 355,056 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.52 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post $2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $398,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,721.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,010,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,554 shares of company stock worth $1,502,959. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-steven-madden-shoo-stock-price-updated.html.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.