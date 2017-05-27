Insider Buying: Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) CEO Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 156,417 shares. The company has a market cap of $319.13 million, a P/E ratio of 584.71 and a beta of 0.19. Farmland Partners Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Farmland Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

